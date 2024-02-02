'Chandni Chowk to Africa': Netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's new 'mud-terial' pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been in Jordan for a while for filming a schedule of their upcoming flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Due to this, the duo missed attending the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir and the prestigious Filmfare Awards. On Thursday, Akshay took to his Instagram handle to announce the schedule wrap in Jordan with an interesting pic. The pic features the duo covered in mud at the Dead Sea along with other members of the film's team.

In the caption, Akshay wrote ''Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!''

Netizens reaction

After Akshay shared the post, his fans were quick enough to react to the picture. One user wrote, ''Chandni chowk to Africa.'' Another one wrote, ''Sir Khatta meetha ka Road roller fatt gaya???'' A third one commented, ''Choti Ganga bolke Nale me kudwa diya.''

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Last month, the makers along with the lead cast shared the first teaser of the upcoming flick. ''Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai yeh, Bachke rehna inse, Hindustan hai yeh,'' they wrote along with the teaser.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

The film is slated to hit the big screens in April on the occasion of Eid. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

