Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz

Bigg Boss OTT 2 will see double eviction this Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan's reality show is getting exciting with changing dynamics during the tasks. This week Pooja Bhatt became the captain of the house which triggered fights and disagreements among the inmates. And the contestants who got nominated for this week were Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav.

According to the Twitter handle #BiggBoss_Tak, who shares the latest updates of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, announced that Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid will be evicted in today's episode. Sharing the update, the handle tweeted, "BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Retweet If happy!"

Take a look:

Soon after the update, Bigg Boss fans shared their reaction to it. While Elvish Yadav's fans celebrated, others got shocked by the double eviction. One user wrote, "1st of all I feel FALAQ did good this week also now it's going to be interesting to watch because now obviously the two or three groups will not be equal and as we know BB history they'll make sure that the strongest bonds fight!!"

Another user wrote, "Itni Khushi Itni Khushi. Now Next Avinash & Jiya!" Yet another user wrote, "Very happy for falaq's eviction infact jia ko v Jana chahiye."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with 12 contestants—Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Palak Purswani. Last week, popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav and content creator Aashika Bhatia entered the show as wild card contestants.

Also Read: Ananya Panday set the internet ablaze with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'where is Night Manager?'

Latest Entertainment News