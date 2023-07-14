Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia opens up about Elvish Yadav body-shaming her in roast video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as wild-card contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has managed to hit headlines time and again. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show recently got extended by two weeks. In the latest episode, social media stars Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the reality show as wild-card contestants. For those who don't know, Bhatia and Yadav had a tiff earlier after the latter made a roast video on the former.

In the recent episode, Bebika Dhurve was seen asking Bhatia if she knows Yadav from before. Speaking about it, the actor said Yadav body-shamed her in one of his YouTube videos in 2020. Following this Dhurve highlighted that she has been body-shamed by the inmates multiple times, however, she chose not to entertain those comments. She also accused Abhishek Malhan of fat-shaming her.

Disagreeing with Dhurve, Bhatia defended Malhan and said most of the time it's her who instigates him.

As the episode progresses, Elvish then sits with Dhurve and Bhatia. Dhurve mentions their fight over the roast video following which Yadav revealed that Bhatia was going to register a police complaint against him. They both made videos of each other and the matter dissolved, Yadav clarified.

However, Bhatia said Yadav roasted everyone but was brutal to her in his video. Dhurve, who earlier accused Malhan of body-shaming her, questioned Yadav and said fat-shaming doesn't work in today's society. Yadav then said he had apologised to Bhatia to which the actor does not agree. Yadav then said, "I had made a video specially for you to apologise. See you didn't notice that but you saw the roast. Sorry for the fat shaming, not for the roast."

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Aashika Bhatia shared a note for her fans on Instagram. The note read, "Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for some time. See you on the other side. Love, Aashika Bhatia."

