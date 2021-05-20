'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' actress Arushi Nishank excited about her OTT debut

Image Source : ARUSHI NISHANK Arushi Nishank: A mountain girl donning many hats

"Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates its vibrancy to the world around" -- This is what Arushi Nishank believes in. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Arushi dons many hats. She is an actor, a film producer, a social activist, an environmentalist, an entrepreneur, and a Kathak exponent of global repute. Clearly, a multi-faceted personality.

Bollywood Debut

With her debut song 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee', Arushi has turned heads as she braces up to scale newer heights in the world of acting with her Bollywood entry. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal for T Series, the song has already crossed 100-million views on YouTube. With Rashmi Virag as lyricist, Wafa Na Raas Aayee tells a gripping story of pain and betrayal, featuring Arushi Nishank, Himansh Kohli and Rohit Suchanti. It has been directed by Ashish Panda.

Sharing her experience, Arushi said the project, being her first, was "very challenging". "I hardly knew the technical language but my co-actors and director were so cooperative and helpful that things eased up. Secondly, the not-so-friendly weather in Kashmir made it a bit hard, but the overall experience was quite delightful," the 32-year-old said.

Meannwhile, the mountain girl is busy working on her upcoming projects which include "Tarini" with T Series, wherein Arushi will produce as well as act. Apart from this, Arushi has two more projects with T Series. Excited to explore more career avenues, she's also going to star in webseries "Kaphal" on HotStar.

Back in 2018, Arushi had produced a regional movie called 'Major Nirala.'

Kathak exponent

A disciple of Padma Vibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj, Arushi is an internationally acclaimed Indian classical Kathak danseuse. Sufi Kathak being her unique enactment, Arushi depicts nature, spirituality and life in her performances, which make her artistic presence enriching for spectators. She is a Kathak empannelled artist of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Besides, Arushi is a graded artist for Doordarshan.

Propagator of women empowerment, green environment

Arushi joined the Sparsh Ganga campaign in 2008, pledging to make the river pollution free. Soon, she became a leading advocate for environmental concerns and sustainable development.

She is actively working for the cause of lower girl ration and women participation in different sectors. Having chaired the International Women Empowerment Summit, Arushi is a propagator of women safety and improving economic independence for women through proper education.