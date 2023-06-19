Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX INDIA Alia Bhatt poses with The Archies' Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and others at Netflix Tudum event in Brazil

Alia Bhatt and The Archies cast are hogging headlines as they attended the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and others has created hype on social media ahead of its release. The Heart of Stone actor was spotted posing with the star cast of The Archies at the global event which has left the fans thrilled. The pictures were shared by Netflix India with the caption, "You see @aliaabhatt and The Archies gang in this picture? We see a beautiful chaand and sitaare in the frame."

In the now-viral pictures, the Brahmastra actress can be seen all smiles as she posed for the camera with The Archies gang.

Check out the pictures here:

The OTT giant, Netflix, hosted Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil wherein the platform announced its upcoming films and series for 2023. The event gave glimpses of the highly-anticipated projects including Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The star cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Dot performed their film's song 'Sunoh' at the event.

Watch the video here:

The trailer of The Archies was released on Saturday and teleported fans to Riverdale, a fictional hill station. It introduced the teenagers of the city in the year of 'Rock n Roll', love, heartbreak, bicycle, protests, and others. The film is the official musical adaptation of the popular Archies comic series. It is slated to premiere on Netflix in November 2023.

Watch the trailer here:

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt marked her presence with co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and launched the trailer of Heart of Stone. The Bollywood actress will be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming film which will release on August 11 this year.

