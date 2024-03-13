Aamir Khan Birthday Special: Throwback to when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor distributed his posters on streets

Follow us on Image Source : X Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988 and cemented Juhi and Aamir position in Hindi film industry

Aamir Khan is turning 59 tomorrow and on this occasion, we bring to you one of his most interesting stories. Early in his career, Aamir worked with Juhi Chawla in the 1988 film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. The film is still remembered for all the right reasons. Be it Juhi and Aamir's kissing scene or QSQT songs, the film is still fresh in our minds. However, when Aamir talks about his film, he says that his performance in the film should have been better. Aamir did not like his acting in this film. But do you know what was Aamir doing just days before the release of his film?

In the 80s, there were not that many means of promotion available, so at the time of the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla themselves distributed the posters of their film to autos and rickshaw pullers. They also requested the auto drivers to paste the posters on the back of their vehicles. Certainly, the film benefited greatly from this promotion and the film was successful in making record-breaking earnings.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak gave recognition to Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla

The film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, released on 29 April 1988, proved to be a super hit. This was a romantic film. Its songs were also liked a lot. The pairing of Aamir and Juhi started being liked since the release of the film. There were many romantic scenes of Juhi and Aamir in the film. Apart from earning well, the film gave recognition to both the lead actors in the entire country.

Moreover, as per the demand of the script, during the shooting of the song 'Akele Hain To Kya Gham Hai', Juhi Chawla had to kiss Aamir on the cheek and forehead but Juhi refused to kiss Aamir. Later, after the director's request, Juhi kissed Aamir.

