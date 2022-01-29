Dance With Me: Salman Khan's swag is back; actor grooves with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & his family

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Salman Khan's swag is back with his new song Dance With Me

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surprised everyone with his new song titled, 'Dance With Me.' Taking his passion for singing to the next level, the actor took to his social media handles and dropped the impressive music video. Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, Dance With Me is an electrifying dance number. "#DanceWithMe song out now... Suno dekho aur batao kaisa laga," Salman wrote as he shared the music clip.

The song is receiving much love and appreciation by one and all. The track features snippets from Salman's family album and with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra and others. Through the music video, he introduced fans to his entire paternal and maternal family along with his friends and fans. For 'Dance with me' song Salman has compiled some priceless 'dance' memories he made with his brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira, mom Salma Khan, dad Salim Khan, Helen and others.

Earlier, Salman Khan was also featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur's song Main Chala. In the music video, Salman can be seen sporting a Punjabi look - wearing a Pathani Kurta, turban and a Sikh locket. Also starring Pragya Jaiswal, the music video has been directed by Shabina Khan and Director Gifty. It was composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

For the song, Salman Khan sports long hair and trimmed stubble. His open hair sway in the wind and in another instance, he wears a 'pagdi' and sports sunglasses. Pragya is seen in saree and looks great opposite the Bollywood superstar. The song is picturised among beautiful hills and the frames capture the exquisite natural beauty of the location.