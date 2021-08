Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIMELESSBOLLYWOOD 7 Bollywood songs for Raksha Bandhan 2021

The auspicious Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the pure and loving bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brother and in return, the brothers vow to protect them and be their support system. This year, the festival falls on Sunday (August 22). Any festival is incomplete without songs. So here is a list of Bollywood songs that you should add to your playlist and listen to during the rakhi rituals. Have a look-

Behena Ne Bhai Ki Kalai

Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan

Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka

Hum Behanon Ke Liye

Meri Rakhi Ka Matlab

Ye Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa

Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda