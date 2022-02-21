Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE 'Meri Jaan' from Gangubai Kathiawadi OUT: Alia Bhatt-Shantanu Maheshwari's chemistry will win your heart

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has already been Berlin approved and as the film is all set to release this week, the makers have launched the most visually stunning and unique composition of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with the song 'Meri Jaan' today. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vocals by Neet Mohan, the lyrics of 'Meri Jaan' are penned by Kumaar. This beautiful sequence shot entirely in a vintage car encapsulates the simple romance between Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari's characters.

What makes this song even more striking is the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali has curated his vision to picture an entire song sequence within a car and emotions expressed at their best! Announcing the same, Alia wrote, "Gangu #MeriJaan SONG OUT NOW: link in bio."

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February 2022. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' that is on the edge of its premiere, will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role, playing the alpha who fought for women's rights in a patriarchal society.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. While the film marks Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali, it reunites Ajay with the director after their 1999's cult classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.