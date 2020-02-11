Bhushan Kumar keen to recreate Adnan Sami's 'Tera Chehra'

Bhushan Kumar, Adnan Sami at the launch of Tu Yaad Aya Songs

Producer Bhushan Kumar on Tuesday said he wants to recreate Adnan Sami's chartbuster "Tera Chehra" for the big screen. Kumar's music label T-Series has, over the years, produced several recreated tracks, from popular 90s love ballads to Punjabi dance numbers. While the move has often been criticised, the recreated tracks have raked in millions of views on YouTube.

At the launch of Sami's new single, "Tu Yaad Aaya", Bhushan said plans are underway for more recreations.

"We have been thinking for quite sometime to (recreate) our song 'Tera Chehra' and use it for the big screen in some film. It's also his (Sami's) desire... We haven't decided on the film yet, but somewhere where there is a good situation and it'll be justified, we will use it," Kumar told reporters.

The producer said the team's aim with recreated tracks is to tap into an audiences who are not familiar with the original.

"They criticise that why are we recreating old songs but we do that because today's generation, which hasn't seen or heard them, we can make the songs reach them through films and by shooting them again," he said.

Sami said he took time to come up with a single—almost 9 years—but he was working on something constantly.

"I had taken a self-imposed sabbatical. Regardless of whether it reaches the public or not, you're constantly composing... When the time is right, these things come together with a tremendous amount of synergy.

"Tu Yaad Aaya" is composed by Kunaal Vermaa and features actor Adah Sharma in the video, along with Sami.