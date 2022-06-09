Ahead of Proof, here are 10 best BTS songs you should definitely listen to apart from Butter & Dynamite

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MYGLOSSHY BTS members

BTS is once again set to rule the music charts with their upcoming anthology album, Proof. The K-pop superband which has been making music for close to a decade now will be releasing three new songs -- 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth' -- in their upcoming album. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. In addition to these three new tracks, 'Proof' will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks in total. As per, Big Hit Music, the album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present and future of the nine-year-old band. It is only fair to say that while recent releases Butter, Dynamite and No Permission to Dance are extremely popular (probably the most) among the global audience, BTS over the years has given some impeccable songs. Ahead of the release of Proof, here are 10 BTS songs that you should definitely listen to.

The seven-member BTS has become one of the most successful pop acts of all time and represents a breakout for Korean music into the international scene. It has won six American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and two Grammy nominations. The members have fronted a UNICEF anti-violence campaign, addressed the United Nations General Assembly and recently met with US President Joe Biden.

Over the course of their career, BTS has amassed over 66 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, making them the third most-subscribed to artist on the platform and have earned six music videos in the platforms' Billion Views Club to date.

The video for 'Butter' amassed 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours and saw over 3.9 million peak concurrent views during its premiere.

Over the last 12 months alone, the band has earned over 14 billion views globally on the platform.