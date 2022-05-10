BTS Proof tracklist: ARMY comes to rescue as fans help each other understand songs mentioned in Korean

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THROUGHYEARSBTS BTS

BTS Proof tracklist 2 was unveiled by Big Hit Music recently. While fans couldn't hold their excitement, it was a bit difficult for non-Korean fans to understand the songs mentioned in the band's native language. but as they say, music sees no boundaries, BTS ARMY at once came to the rescue. As Twitteratti asked about the Korean songs mentioned in the tracklist, fans of the K-pop band offered help and made each other understand the names mentioned in Korean.

The camaraderie and warmth were spread all across Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

The group's agency Big Hit music shared two tracklists of their upcoming album. The tracklist CD 1 was released on May 8 including big-hit tracks like Born Singer, Dynamite, Butter and fake love. Later, on Monday Big Hit Music released the second part of the tracklist, listing tracks like Euphoria, Filter, Intro: Persona, Moon and Outer: Ego.

Adding to this, BTS Label, Big Hit Entertainment, also gave more information about the album via a statement. "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours," the statement read. According to the label, the anthology album 'Proof' reflects the "thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS."

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, released their last album 'BE' in December 2020. Post 'BE', BTS released two back-to-back English singles "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" in May and July 2021, respectively.

They were nominated for the second time for a best pop duo/ group performance Grammy for "Butter", but lost out to Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More".

'Proof' is set to be released on June 10.