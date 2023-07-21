Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Anupam Roy, Shantanu Moitra Review: Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul family drama is about trying and testing

Trial Period Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Trial Period

Release Date: July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023 Director: Alia Sen

Genre: Family Drama

Trial Period Review: It is difficult to imagine how much the loss of one of the parents in childhood can be painful. The films about a single mother seeking a 'new papa' on a trial period for her son. The journey of finding a new father and how unconventional family dynamic takes shape amid clashes due to their diverse backgrounds gives soul and fun experience to this film. Manav Kaul is seen in the lead role along with Genelia Deshmukh in the film.

Plot of the film

Anna (Genelia Deshmukh) is living her life with her 6-year-old son Romi (Zidaan). She is a working woman. Mother and son's life is going on normally but chaos ensues when Romi insists on getting a father on a trial basis for 30 days. Papa on trial? It seems a bit awkward, but what should no one do in front of the stubbornness of a child? Father on a trial basis, comes to Romi's mind when his schoolmates harass him. Romi is asked to say something about his father on stage, as he is unable to say anything, Romi breaks down and later demands a father.

Romi often visits Mama ji's (Shakti Kapoor) and Mami's (Sheeba Chadha) houses in his neighborhood, from whom goods are being ordered online on a trial basis. But in the mind of that 6-year-old child, it was a bit difficult to understand the difference between online orders and humans on trial period. After a lot of struggle, the entry of PD (Manav Kaul) takes place, who comes as Romi's father for 30 days and the challenge starts from here. A different kind of war between Romi's mother and PD as the latter tries to prove himself.

Acting

This is Genelia Deshmukh's comeback film and she has done a great job as a single mother. She is looking very beautiful and confident. Genelia's character does not reject her son for a father but at the same time, she isn't looking for a life partner for herself. And she has shown this difference very well through acting. Manav Kaul's performance is stupendous. He plays the role of 'PD' to the best of his ability. Words fall short to praise him. He plays a small-town boy who takes pride in his family values. Manav has molded each and every emotion in his character very well. The innocence of Romy i.e. Zidan Bres touches the heart. There is good support from Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao and all other actors.

Why you should watch this film?

- The intent of the trial period is very clear and the relationships have been handled smoothly. The truth is clearly visible.

- Manav Kaul's on-screen equation with strong women has always been commendable, be it Shefali Shah, Madhuri Dixit or Vidya Balan. In such a situation, the pairing of Manav Phal with Genelia Deshmukh looks fresh.

Shortcomings

-Trial Period is a very predictable film with no surprise element.

- Aleya Sen's film creates boredom at some places. Since there is no sub-plot of the film and it moves in one direction only.

-A very important decision is taken in the film but there is a lack of emotional ups and downs.

However, if you ignore some of the shortcomings, then you can definitely enjoy a light-hearted family film sitting at home.