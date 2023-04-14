Shaakuntalam Movie Review: Samantha-Dev Mohan's laudable acting couldn't save a half-baked film

Shaakuntalam Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Shaakuntalam

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: 14 April 2023

14 April 2023 Director: Gunasekhar

Genre: mythological drama

Shaakuntalam Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film hit the theater today (April 14). The spectacular visuals of the film and Samantha's Shakuntalam look were praised by everyone. Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, Samantha's film evolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, daughter of sage Vishwamitra and Apsara Menaka, who was in love with King Dushyant, portrayed by Dev Mohan. Shakuntala was abandoned by her parents in her childhood due to some reason and she grew up in sage Kanva's hermitage. When Shakuntala met King Dushyant, the duo fell in love and married as Gandharva.

King Dushyant leaves Shakuntala in the ashram and returns to his kingdom, promising to take her back after doing the necessary work. But Dushyant forgets about Shakuntala due to Durvasa Muni's curse, then Shakuntalam tells the story of Shakuntala's sacrifice and struggle. The film is directed and written by Gunasekhar.

Acting

Samantha impresses as Shakuntala. The actress looks beautiful, as well as her work was excellent, especially the emotional part. Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Madhu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Jisu, and Ananya Nagalla were seen in other lead roles. Their work is fine at their own level. Prakash Raj and Madhu leave their mark as guest appearances.

Analysis

Shakuntalam is a mythological drama, whose world is depicted in a very beautiful way. While the animation and VFX is great, the film fails to leave an impression on its audience in the first half. However, the second half picks up the pace and tries to connect. All the actors have done a great job but the characters lacked depth and their work fell flat in many places.

Advantages:

- The long weekend and the release of mythological films can draw the family to the theatres.

- Samantha looked very beautiful and honest towards her work.

- Children will like the world of animation in 3D movie.

- Introducing this beautiful mythological drama to the new generation.

Disadvantage:

- Aadhi Adhuri Kahani, a half-baked screenplay leading to many scenes coming across as incomplete.

- Not-so-impactful dialogue

- General music