Freddy Movie Review: Karik Aaryan stands out in this dark, intense thriller Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Freddy Movie Review: Karik Aaryan stands out in this dark, intense thriller | A must-watch this weekend

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: 2nd December 2022

2nd December 2022 Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Genre: Psychological thriller

Freddy Movie Review: Shashanka Ghosh creates a dark and dramatic world for Dr. Freddy Ginwala (played by Kartik Aaryan). While the trailer hints at Freddy being a shady character, maybe a serial killer of sorts, the film sets on an entirely different journey. Dr. Freddy Ginwala is introduced as a lonely, reserved dentist who resides alone in Mumbai with a pet turtle named Hardy. For the past five years, Freddy has been searching for a 'soulmate' and after several futile tries, he finds love in an already-married woman, Kainaaz Irani (played by Alaya F), who is trapped in an abusive marriage. How their relationship turns out and how the different layers of Freddy come out, make the base of this psychological thriller.

Freddy unfolds at a slower pace in the first half as it lays the foundation for the film. It also gives a lot of attention to the relationship between Freddy and Kainaaz, although one would anticipate a thriller to move along more quickly and provide room for a suspenseful follow-up. The first half may appear a little uneventful at first, but the director deserves praise for using that time to build intrigue, define Dr. Zinwala and his persona, and leave you with many unanswered questions. Kartik Aaryan delivers a standout performance and gets into the skin of the role with his mannerisms. The second half of the movie picks up speed and is compelling after the major revelation at the interval, with the main characters going through a variety of experiences. The film underlines the subject of childhood trauma, which returns to the protagonist, time and again and can be seen reflected in his demeanor.

With the movie, Kartik Aaryan has redefined his acting caliber and destroyed his lover boy image. It is safe to claim that it is among the actor's best performances to date. His transformation is remarkable, and he is undeniably the thriller's backbone. His ability to express himself without using words is impressive. The moments with his one and only closest buddy, Hardy, are fascinating and provide insight into Dr. Ginwala's character.

For her second film after 'Jawaani Deewani' (2020), Alaya F is great and gives a good performance. However, the supporting cast members, such as Alaya's love interest, provide a lackluster performance.

What didn't go well for the film was when the psychological thriller quickly turned into a revenge drama. The film lacks mystery and suspense in its revenge chase and makes the chain of events relatively predictable, which does not land as a wow factor. The supporting performers could have been better, which would have contributed to the film's appeal.

Ayananka Bose, the director of photography (DOP), draws you into the world of Freddy with his brilliant cinematography and lighting settings. The scene shot at Freddy's farmhouse in Karjat appears very appealing on the screen. On the other hand, Parveez Sheikh's narrative holds you captive. However, a thriller is known for its unexpected scenes, which occasionally seem to be missing. The music by Pritam complements the film, although it could have been better.

While Freddy has its share of loopholes, the movie is surely enticing and definitely worth watching this weekend. It is undoubtedly something new in the psychological thriller genre in recent times. Kartik Aaryan's performance really sets the film apart. It is available to watch on Disney Plus Hostar.

Watch Freddy trailer here:

Also read: An Action Hero Movie Review: It's Ayushmann Khurrana vs Jaideep Ahlawat in action-packed Tom and Jerry chase