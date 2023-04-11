Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Ram Charan in Buchi Babu's next? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Janhvi Kapoor's fan page upload

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most iconic divas of Bollywood and now it seems she has become the hot choice for South Indian filmmakers. The actress is back-to-back bagging big-budget films and has now landed herself a role in Ram Charan's upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu. As per the reports, Janhvi has been approached to play the female lead in RC 16. Although there have not been any announcements made from the makers of the film, Janhvi is in the lead to be cast for the film.

The actress is already making her South debut with 'NTR30' opposite the master of masses NRT Jr. After looking at the global success of 'RRR', Ram Charan's stardom has taken a sudden hike and fans are eager to get the details of his upcoming lineup. The Buchi Babu directorial film is said to be a village-based film that is mounted as an out-and-out entertainer. The film is expected to start its production in September once Ram Charan wraps up 'Game Changer'.

The movie also marks Ram Charan's first collaboration with the music maestro AR Rehman. When RC16 was announced, the director had written on his social media handle, “Sometimes revolt becomes a necessity…” Extremely elated to announce my next film with @AlwaysRamCharan sir. Thank you, Charan sir, for this priceless opportunity... I am very grateful to u sir #RamcharanRevolts”.

On the work front, Janhvi will also be seen opposite Junior NTR in her Telugu film debut in NTR 30. The action entertainer directed by Koratala Siva is expected to be one of the biggest projects mounted from the south in recent times. The film will see her play a village-based character, a clear departure from her urban girl reputation. She will also be seen in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao and will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan.

