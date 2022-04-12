Alia Bhatt's net worth: Luxury cars, multiple Mumbai properties, business investments, production house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt's net worth decoded

Alia Bhatt, one of the most popular leading ladies in Bollywood, is said to be getting married to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has been together since 2018 and after making their romance public and openly expressing their desire to marry each other many times, the day seems to have finally arrived. The wedding prep is underway in Mumbai and the ceremony is going to be a starry affair. With Ranbir and Alia finally taking the next step in their relationship, the question that begs an answer is how much is the net worth of the to-be star couple. We decode.

The Bhatt-family connection

Alia Bhatt is the second generation star of her family. She is the daughter of popular filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is the owner of Vishesh Films. Mahesh has been in the industry since the 1980s and earned a reputation for being a director and producer who had his eyes on niche content that later became mainstream. Alia also has an elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Their mother Soni Razdan is also an actress. Alia and Shaheen's step-sister Pooja Bhatt is also an actress and producer. The Bhatt family is one of the most respected and influential families in Bollywood. Mahesh Bhatt is known for mentoring and launching many actors in Bollywood, who later became stars.

Alia's climb up the success ladder

The Raazi actress was launched under Dharma Productions' Student of The Year in 2012. Alia caught the attention of the masses and her journey to fame began. She did the critically acclaimed Highway next, which cemented her position as a 'star actor'. Her next two releases were 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya and both were commercial successes. In her early film choices, it was evident that she was unafraid of taking risks and even in hero-dominant rom-coms, she made her mark with well-written roles and performances.

Her value in the film industry was on the rise with each release. Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy and the most recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi have been hit and have made Alia a favourite bet of filmmakers. As per a report, Alia charges somewhere between Rs 8-10 crore for a film, which is one of the highest in the industry.

As per a report by Duff and Phelps, a US multinational financial company, Alia's worth in 2022 has been put at USD 68.1 million (Rs 517 crore plus).

Alia's brand endorsement fees

The actress is the face of many brands like Aurelia, Cornetto, Lay's, Frooti, Duroflex, Manyavar, Flipkart, Cadbury, Blenders Pride and many more. She is said to charge Rs 2 crore for one day of shoot for promotional content.

Alia's homes in Mumbai

Alia lives at her luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. The interiors have been done by Richa Bahl. She shares another property with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and it is named Shaalia. Both these properties are in Mumbai's prime locations and worth crores.

Alia's production house

Alia launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2021. The office space is spread over 2800 sq ft and was put together by interior designer Rupin Suchak. This space has been built in the apartment next to her Juhu home.

Luxury car collection

Alia has several luxury vehicles which include Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi Q6, BMW 7 Series, Land Rover, Range Rover and others.

Alia's personal Vanity Van

Alia also owns her personal vanity van.

Alia's apparel brand and other investments

In 2020, the actress launched the children’s sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma. Recently, she has invested in Phool.co, a startup that converts floral waste into incense products. She has also invested in the lifestyle retail brand Nykaa.

Alia's upcoming movies

Alia will be seen in Darlings next, the first movie under her production banner. then comes the long-awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is set to make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is also working with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jee Le Zaraa.