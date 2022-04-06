Ranbir Kapoor's net worth will blow your mind: Fancy car collection, luxurious Mumbai homes and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's net worth broken down and evaluated

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. He is the son of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and has made a name for himself by featuring in critically acclaimed movies and commercial hits like Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, Sanju among others. He started his career in 2007 and in a span of 15 years, he has become a brand in himself and everything with Ranbir's name or face on it sells. As his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt gather steam, we take a look at the net worth of the Bollywood actor.

The Kapoor-connection

Ranbir has the Kapoor name behind him. Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor has left behind a huge legacy. Since the 1970s, Rishi worked in the film industry till the last years of his death in 2020. It is believed that Rishi's net worth at the time of passing was Rs 256 crore. This includes his expensive mansion Krishna Raj, luxury car collection and other possessions.

Ranbir's brand deals

With the success of each film, Ranbir's brand equity has only grown. At present, Ranbir endorses Lay's, Asian Paints, Oreo, Flipkart, Renault, Tata AIG and other brands. Reportedly, he charges at least Rs 6 crore per day for brand shoots, which is an insane amount. In the commercials he does with Alia Bhatt, the charges go up naturally.

Movie fees

Since Ranbir's movies are huge money-spinners at the box office, he has become one of the highest-earning actors in Bollywood. At present, he charges an astronomical sum of Rs 70 crore for a movie he does, as per reports. For the upcoming movie Animal, backed by T-Series, he is reportedly taking home Rs 85 crore.

Luxury car collection

Ranbir is the owner of many luxury cars. He owns Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, Toyota Land Cruiser cars which are all very expensive vehicles.

Forbes List

Ranbir features regularly on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List.

Ranbir's houses

Ranbir owns an expensive apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The interiors are designed by star wife and businesswoman Gauri Khan. Needless to say that it is one of the most affluent and extravagant homes in India. Ranbir and Alia have also been overseeing the construction of their love nest in Bandra, where they will move in together after marrying.

Ranbir's ISL team

Being a football fan, Ranbir is the co-owner of Mumbai City FC, which plays in the Indian Super League (ISL). The team is worth Rs 43 crore.

The upcoming movies

Ranbir's upcoming movies are Yash Raj Films backed Shamshera, Dharma Productions' Brahmastra: Part 1 and T-Series production Animal.