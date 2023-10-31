My Demon to Daily Dose of Sunshine: Upcoming K-Dramas you need to look out in November

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
As a new month is set to begin, a new line-up of K-dramas is set for fans to look forward to. Watch some of the best and binge-worthy dramas with the best cast and interesting storylines. Check out the list.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 19:37 IST
My Demon and Daily Dose of Sunshine K-Dramas
Image Source : INSTAGRAM My Demon and Daily Dose of Sunshine K-Dramas

K-dramas fans can look forward to the release of some highly anticipated Korean dramas. In the month of November, makers promise fans to offer a diverse range of series, be it romance, history, suspense, fantasy, etc. Let's take a look at the K-Dramas.

1. My Demon

My Demon depicts the story of a contract marriage between Do Do-hee, the devilish heiress of a conglomerate and Jung Gu-won, a demon who temporarily loses his powers. This momentary loss brings them fleeting happiness but ultimately leads to hell. Starring Kim Yoo-jung, Song Kang, and Lee Sang-yi, the series will premiere on Netflix on November 24.

2. Daily Dose of Sunshine

The series centers on Jung Da-Eun, a skilled nurse in the Department of Psychiatrists, and her interactions with the patients under her care. Starring  Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon, and Lee Jung-eun, the series is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform Netflix on November 3.

3. A Bloody Lucky Day

An ordinary taxi driver becomes entangled with a customer who turns out to be a serial killer. The upcoming thriller will premiere on November 20.

4. The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract tells the story of Park Yeon-a Joseon Confucian girl who struggles to return to Joseon after time-traveling 200 years in time to the year 2023 after being thrown into a well by an unknown person after the death of Kang Tae-ha, her husband.  Lee Se-young, Bae In-hyuk, Joo Hyun-young, Yoo Seon-ho, and Jo Bok-Rae, it is scheduled to premiere on November 24.

5. Moon in the Day

Moon in the Day tells the story of a man who is stuck in time after being killed by his lover, and a woman who has no memories of her past life and experiences time continuously. Starring  Kim Young-dae, Pyo Ye-jin, On Joo-wan, Jung Woong-in, and Lee Geung-young, the series is scheduled to premiere on November 1.

