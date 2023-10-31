Kangana Ranaut calls out Punjabi Singer Shubh for THIS post, says 'one must be ashamed.."

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut and Shubh

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses who put out her thoughts on public platforms. She recently took to social media to react to the Punjabi Singer's post and slammed him for glorifying the killer of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress condemned singer's actions and called it a cowardly attack.

In the post, the caption read, 'Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviors. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones you are supposed to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery. One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame !!!."

Kangana Ranaut's latest releaseTejas had a special screening at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow along with honorable members of the Cabinet. This comes when, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had made sure to watch all her movies in the future. It's a testament, too, of how much favour the actress holds with key political figures of the country. Recently, Kangana Ranaut took to social media and urged the netizens to watch the film in the theatres. Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, "Even before COVID theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. She also added, Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends, or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to sustain them. Thanks".

Tejas is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra in the supporting roles.

