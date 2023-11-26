Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
  5. K-Pop girl group LABOUM member Haein ties the knot in a dreamy wedding, pics go viral

K-Pop girl group LABOUM member Haein ties the knot in a dreamy wedding, pics go viral

K-pop star Haein from group LABOUM gets married to her longtime partner in a dreamy private ceremony. Haein has often said about their beautiful love story. Check out the pictures which are now going viral on social media.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2023 18:20 IST
LABOUM member Haein
Image Source : INSTAGRAM LABOUM member Haein

K-Pop girl group LABOUM's member Haein has tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend at a private wedding ceremony. It was attended by only family members, relatives and close friends. Her group members appeared at the wedding. Soyeon, Jinyea and Solbin congratulated their members on the second phase of their lives by performing a wedding congratulatory song. The dreamy wedding pictures of them are now going viral on social media.

Fans flooded the comment section to shower the couple with love and blessings. In the photos shared by her fans on social media, Haein can be seen looking joyful. Her cheeks blushed as she smiled while looking at her new husband, whom she first met when they were both 19. The newly married couple started out as friends but later their love blossomed into a serious relationship. Back in October, Haein made two major announcements: Her engagement to her longtime partner and they are already expecting a baby in the near future. In the social media announcement, Haein revealed that she was pregnant ahead of their wedding. On several occasions, she has commented about their beautiful love story.

For the unversed, LABOUM is a South Korean girl group currently under Interpark Music Plus. They made their debut in 2014 under NH Media and Nega Network's joint venture Global H. Their name is taken from the French term meaning The Party.  LABOUM released their debut single album Petit Macaron on August 28, 2014, following the release of their music video for the title track Pit-A-Pat the day before. The song was written by Seo Ji-eum, known for hits such as f(x)'s Electric Shock and TaeTiSeo;s Twinkle and composed by Jung Jae-yeob.

