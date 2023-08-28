K-Pop artist Jeon Somi drops teaser for B-Side track GOLD GOLD GOLD | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi released a poster and music video teaser for GOLD GOLD GOLD, one of the B-side tracks on her newest mini album, “GAME PLAN”. The track is a trendy beat and melodic harmony that showcases her confidence. On the other hand, the full music video is set to drop on August 31 at 6 PM KST. She had recently released the title track Fast Forward. It features an intense pre-chorus and an energetic hook and is a love song about finding your true soulmate.

In the song, she even makes use of different outfits and visuals to create a sequence of mysterious, yet engrossing scenes that unfold like a fantasy novel. In the video, Jeon is seen riding along on a bicycle to school, with a hint of innocence and sadness in the air. In the next frame, however, her expression suddenly changes into one displaying her swagger and confidence as she grabs hold of the viewer’s attention.

Jeon Somi is a South Korean and Canadian singer, rapper, and dancer signed under The Black Label. Jeon shot to domestic stardom as the first-place winner of the survival reality show Produce 101 and a member of the show’s eleven-piece project girl group.

Following the conclusion of I.O.I’s group activities, Jeon signed with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary, The Black Label. She made her debut as a solo artist on June 13, 2019, with the single Birthday. In 2021, Jeon released her first studio album XOXO, which included the top ten single Dumb Dumb.

Latest Entertainment News