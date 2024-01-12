Friday, January 12, 2024
     
What's brewing between Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner?

Singer Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked dating rumours after they were spotted at an afterparty in Los Angeles for the premiere of this show Masters of Air. Know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2024 19:53 IST
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Popular singer and songwriter Dua Lipa and British actor Callum Turner sparked dating rumours after the couple were spotted together having a gala time together. The duo were seen at an afterparty in LA for the premiere of his show Masters of the Air. According to a report in PageSix, "their relationship is too early comment upon, but they are clearly serious about each other and even came to this big event shows it". 

In the pictures, Dua Lipa looked mysterious and beautiful in an all-black ensemble, while Callum Turner looked dapper in black trousers and black pants with a white shirt. 

India Tv - Dua Lipa and Callum Turner spotted

Image Source : TWITTERDua Lipa and Callum Turner spotted

For the unversed, Dua Lipa is an English and Albanian singer and songwriter who has received several accolades and is loved by many for her songs including Levitating, One Kiss, Break My Heart, Don't Start Now, New Rules and No Lie among others. She recently also sung songs including hit track Dance the Night Away from the film Barbie and Houdini.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Turner is a British actor and model who is known for his portrayal of Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, The Capture and The Boys in the Boat among others. 

