The Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse to tie the knot?

Robert Pattinson, best known as Edward Cullen from the film Twilight will be finally tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Suki Waterhouse. According to reports, Waterhouse revealed during a performance in Mexico last month that she was expecting her first child and sparked wedding rumours when she appeared with Robert wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. Earlier, Suki Waterhouse had shared in a concert that she was pregnant at a crowd at a music festival in Mexico.

She said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on". She gestured to her stomach and added, "I'm not sure if it's working". Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for five years and they reportedly bought a house together earlier this year.

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is an English actor. Known for starring in both big-budget and independent films. He began his filming career by playing the role of Cedric Diggory in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series in 2008–2012. He has worked in other notable works including Remember Me, The Lost City of Z, The Lighthouse, Water for Elephants and The Batman among others.

Suki Waterhouse began her career in modelling at the age of 16 and she has worked for well-renowned brands including Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Laura Mercier.

For the unversed, Pattinson was earlier dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and had later dated singer FKA Twigs.

