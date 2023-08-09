The Continental trailer out: John Wick’s prequel series is all about Young Winston vs Mel Gibson

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Continental trailer out: about Young Winston vs Mel Gibson

The makers have released the official trailer of The Continental, which is the latest addition to John Wick’s franchise. The Mel-Gibson-led miniseries is a prequel to the film Keanu Reeves and centers around Winston Scott, who came to acquire The Continental, a notorious chain of hotels that Scott established as a neutral haven for housing assassins.

The Continental is an enthralling ode to New York in the 1970s, featuring Donna Summer songs, Studio 54-esque club scenes, and lots and lots of guns against the backdrop of the city’s dark and dirty streets. The Lionsgate Television project first gained buzz in 2017 and was originally planned to air on Starz.

Mel Gibson plays the ruthless kingpin Cormac alongside Woodells’ Winston Scott. The three-part miniseries also stars Ayomide, Adegun, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate.

The Continental is developed, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, who also serve as writers on the show alongside Ken Kristensen.

“The Continental” will start streaming on Sept. 22 on Peacock. Part 2 premieres Sept. 29 and Part 3 drops Oct. 6. The details are yet to be revealed for the premiere in India.

