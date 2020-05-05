Kriti Kharbanda shares pic of gluten-free bread baked by 'personally hired' Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are having good time during quarantine

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are spending quality time amid lockdown. The couple has been using the free time to try a variety of new other things besides cooking. Now, in an attempt to impress his lady love, Pulkit baked a sour dough gluten-free bread and no surprises that Kriti is loving it. The actress took to Instagram to share a photograph of the bread. "Sour dough gluten free bread.. baked by the best(hired by me personally) - @pulkitsamrat ok now I'm going back to eating," captioned the actress.

The lockdown has turned Pulkit Samrat into a chef who is trying new recipes everyday to make his foodie girlfriend happy. On Monday, Pulkit had baked pav for Kriti. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pulkit captioned: "First attempt and now am tempted!" Reacting to his post, Kriti expressed that the "bhukkad" (foodie) inside her is satisfied.

She wrote: "You're welcome @pulkitsamrat . I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake PAV for me!? the bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh! #blessedwiththebest #midnightcravings #foodstagram."

Earlier, Kriti took to Instagram to share a video of Pulkit in which he can be seen giving her a head massage. In the caption, Kriti mentioned that now her new aim in life is to make Pulkit give her champi.

“First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)," she captioned the video.

Pulkit and Kriti made their relationship official while promoting Pagalpanti. When asked about her dating rumours, Kriti, in an interview with ET Times said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit was married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira. Shweta is "rakhi-sister" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple married in November 2014 and separated a year later. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

Pulkit and Kriti will soon be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish.

