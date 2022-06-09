Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: Hollywood's eccentric best makes fans wait eagerly for a comeback

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BLACKMASSMOVIE Johnny Depp loves to play eccentric characters on screen

Johnny Depp turned a year older on June 9. This year will be special for him as he has won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Additionally, he has been awarded USD 15 million in damages. After Depp's divorce from Heard in 2016, his acting career has taken a major hit. He was dropped from The Pirates of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises owing to domestic abuse allegations and became an outcast in the industry where he once ruled.

Depp's mainstay has been the bizarre characters he played with finesse. Depp's face on a movie poster is enough to excite the audience. He not only plays a character but becomes them by owning each and every facet of the personality he is playing on the screen. Since domestic abuse allegations surfaced against him, fans have been missing him like no other. Now that he has been granted relief by the Court, things may be in place for a highly anticipated comeback. But, before that, let us take a look at Depp's popular oddball characters that made him a fan-favourite.

Captain Jack Sparrow

The Pirates of The Caribbean is one of the most successful movie franchises of all time and that would not have been possible if Depp did not etch his name on the character of Captain Jack Sparrow. A drunken and stumbling pirate who spoke nonsense with a certain clarity. Who could have thought of anything on paper? It was not intended by the writers but Depp had a vision for Sparrow, his best offbeat character.

Edward Scissorhands

Tim Burton directed Depp in the fairytail-ish movie Edward Scissorhands (1990). Depp has minimal dialogue in the movie and he embodied the outcast character he was made to play in an indescribable manner. His uncomfortable facial twitches and the natural expressions did wonder and this film has a fan base of its own. Part of Depp's characters becoming the rage they are is because of how natural he looked playing them and Edward Scissorhands is the perfect example of this side of his performance.

Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas

The character of a journalist like never before could only be entrusted to Depp and he left us with the unforgettable Raoul Duke from Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas. He makes us see the world through an inebriated and drug-laden lens and the movie itself is trippy as Depp's character in it.

Alice In Wonderland

Depp brought another eccentric character to life when he played the Tarrant Hightopp aka the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland film series. Tim Burton tasked Depp with imbuing an outcast with humanity and emotions and he rose to the occasion and how. The Mad Hatter's makeup and look were on point but Depp's layered performance brought the character's internal feeling to the surface every single time he appeared on the screen.

Black Mass

In Black Mass, Depp wears intensity on his sleeve. James 'Whitey' Bulger, the notorious Boston gangster, found his perfect screen reflection in Johnny Depp. Beyond, the crimes, Depp feels very real in the emotional aspects in scenes he is surrounded by family. The switch is just magnetic and Depp's performance was an unparalleled best in the gangster genre. Depp donned heavy prosthetics, stained his teeth yellow and wore blue contact lenses to capture Bulger's stare in the gritty role. And he hit all the right notes.