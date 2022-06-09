Fans celebrate Johnny Depp's FIRST birthday after Amber Heard defamation case win. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GABRIEL BEVERLEY Johnny Depp's birthday

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp turned 59 on Thursday (June 9). This is Depp's first birthday after winning the defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard. Last week, he said that a US jury 'gave me my life back' by taking his side in the defamation case with Heard over allegations of domestic abuse. He was awarded USD 15 million in damages by the jury. After winning the case, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been receiving overwhelming support from the fans.

On his special day, fans in New York wished Depp by singing 'Happy Birthday' as he signed autographs and posed for selfies outside The Barbican Theatre. Watch the viral video

Depp enjoys lavish meal at Indian restaurant

Recently, Depp splurged at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, UK where he reportedly gave £ 50,000 (Rs 49 lakh) tip and enjoyed with his pals. Depp has been supporting Jeff Beck on the latter's tour. The two enjoyed a selection of Indian dishes, cocktails and Rosé champagne at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham. Depp dressed in casual wear, sported a sleeveless jacket, denim and plain shirt. He posed for pics with the restaurant staff which were shared on social media. ALSO READ: Amber Heard REFUSES to accept verdict in Johnny Depp defamation trial, will file appeal

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to return to work mode after winning a legal battle against his ex-wife Heard. He surprised his fans when he shared that he will be collaborating with guitar legend Jeff Beck for a musical turn in his next career move. The album will mark Depp's first major project released since the end of his highly-publicised defamation trial. Johnny Depp enjoys fish and chips after verdict while Amber Heard cries in the court | WATCH VIDEO