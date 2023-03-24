John Wick: Chapter 4 Twitter Review: Keanu Reeves' action-packed adventure opens to positive response

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE John Wick: Chapter 4 Twitter Review

John Wick: Chapter 4 Twitter Review: Keanu Reeves' much-awaited film released in theater on March 24 and the action-packed adventure promises yet another adventure-filled ride from the franchise. The fourth installment of the film brings back Keanu Reeves as a deadly assassin and this time. In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The film has received positive responses from fans, audiences and critics alike. A use wrote, "He comes, he kills & destroys the high table - supremacy John wick chapter 4." Another added, "John Wick 4 is a full scale Greek epic, every set piece upscaled to Godlike proportions. This thing is unfucking real in how well it balances parodic absurdity and genuine devastation. There’s an extended crane shot that truly made me feel like I’d lost my mind. Holy hell." A third comment read, "Just walked out of John Wick 4 and not only is it the best film in the series but it’s one of the best action films I’ve seen in a long time with some of the best action and choreography in the genre."

Apart from Keanu, the film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, also helmed the upcoming sequel. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski produced the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.

The fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise. Keanu is also in talks to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

