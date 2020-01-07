When Irrfan Khan on Aap Ki Adalat revealed that he tried copying Mithun's hairstyle

Irrfan Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday today

Actor Irrfan Khan is surely one of the most talented actors in India. Irrfan who is known for his versatility is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. Irrfan started his acting career with serials like Chanakya, Bharat Ki Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta and went on to do many superhit films not just in Bollywood but also Hollywood. Irrfan Khan once featured in India TV's superhit show Aap Ki Adalat and revealed many facts about his personal life.

When India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked Irrfan if he always wanted to be an actor, Irrfan said that he tried doing many jobs but that would bore him after a point after which he realized that money isn’t the only requirement. He wanted to do something that would just not give him money but also satisfaction and after he watched a few films and realized that this is something I can do.

Irrfan revealed that he belonged to a conservative family and dancing singing were seen as low jobs and he had to convince his mother that he wouldn’t dance and sing but do some good works in films. However, everything was in vain, but he decided to listen to his inner voice.

Talking about his hairstyle, Irrfan revealed that he tried copying Mithun's hairstyle when he was young.

On the work front, Irrfan who had been missing from screen following his Cancer treatment will soon be making his comeback with Angrezi Medium.