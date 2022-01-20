Vir Das tests negative for COVID-19, says 'wear mask, get boosted, take vitamins & drink snake blood'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIR DAS Vir Das

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. "We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood. whatever. It was a LONG two-ish weeks. Still masking around the house. Stay safe," he captioned a reel.

On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities. With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On the work front, Das is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled "Country Eastern" for Fox. The comedy series is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family, a press release from the makers said.

"In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer.

The only issue is that he’s completely sh*t at it. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about," the official logline read.

Das will co-write and executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, who will also serve as the showrunner. Das said he is thrilled that the project is currently in development.

"The writing of the series is currently on. I’m excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It’s a unique comedy and I’m looking forward to filming the series soon," the 42-year-old Mumbai-based comedian said in a statement.

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" star Andy Samberg will also executive produce the series alongside Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Reg Tigerman and Ali Bell of Party Over Here. CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

Das is no stranger to American television as he earlier featured in shows such as "Whiskey Cavalier" and "Fresh Off the Boat". He will next be seen in the Hollywood film "The Bubble", being directed by Judd Apatow.