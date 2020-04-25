VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal & others welcome back 11-year-old girl with huge applause as she tests COVID-19 negative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal & others welcome back 11-year-old girl with huge applause as she tests COVID-19 negative

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's society was partially sealed when an 11-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus on April 20. Now, after fighting her battle with COVID-19, the girl has recovered and returned home. On Friday evening, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video in which the girl is seen returning home after testing negative for coronavirus amid huge applause from the residents of Oberoi Springs. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp"

Oberoi Spring is a home for many Bollywood celebrities including Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa, Vipul Shah, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah, Ahmed Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Sapna Mukerji, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many more. soon after the 11-year-old girl tested positive, BMC sealed the C-Wing of the housing complex where she lives.

On a related note, Vicky Kaushal has been ruling the headline for the past couple of days after rumours of him breaking the lockdown rules and stepping out of the house surfaced the internet. Taking to Twitter, the actor clarified that the rumours about him flouting lockdown rules are 'baseless.' He tweeted, "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor tweeted. Have a look:

There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 23, 2020

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has been spending his quarantine period by doing household chores like cleaning fans and cooking with brother Sunny Kaushal. He keeps sharing videos and photos on the internet, sharing with fans that he is achieving perfection in everything taking one step ahead daily.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Sam Manekshaw biopic by Meghna Gulzar, Sardar Udham Singh biopic helmed by Shoojit Sircar, and Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.

ALSO READ | TMKOC's Madhavi aka Sonalika Joshi's building sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

Also read | Disha Vakani aka ex-Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is upto this amid COVID-19 lockdown

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage