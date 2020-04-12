Image Source : INSTAGRAM TMKOC's Madhavi aka Sonalika Joshi's building sealed after resident tests COVID-19 positive

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi aka Madhavi Bhide is another TV actress whose building has been sealed by the BMC after a resident tested positive for coronavirus. The actress confirmed the news to Spotboye and revealed that her building has been sealed since March 27. No vendors are allowed in their society and they have to get the essential at the main gate only.

Earlier, another Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria's building in Kandivaliwas also sealed by the BMC after three residents tested positive for COVID-19. Talking to Spotboye, Tanmay Vekaria confirmed that his building has been sealed due to coronavirus cases. He said, "The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday." The actor further informed that they are having difficulty in managing the daily essential and the security guys in his building are helping them out in this matter. "Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises."

Tanmay also revealed that none of the infected people in his building had a travel history and are currently admitted in Seven Hills Hospital. The actor wished for their speedy recovery.

TV actors Ankita Lokhande, Shivin Narang and Saavdhan India fame Sushant Singh's building complex have also been sealed by the BMC after coronavirus cases popped up. The societies have also been sanitized and no one is allowed to step out of the house even to buy the daily essentials. Reacting to the shutdown, Shivin had told TOI, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

