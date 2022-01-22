Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA, RISHABH PANT Urvashi Rautela's hilarious reply to trolls linking her with Rishabh Pant leaves Internet in splits

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela enjoys a fanbase on social media. She is known to speak her heart out without mincing any words. Recently, she received trolling on Twitter by one of the users over her linkup with cricketer Rishabh Pant. The troll asked Hate Story 4 actress whether she has seen Rishabh scoring a century during his test match in South Africa’s Capetown. Without losing her calm, she gave a befitting reply. When a troll asked her if she has seen Pant's 100. She said that yes she has seen everyone wearing it. About the 100, Urvashi said that yes she has also seen Rs 100 in pants.

The user asked, "Pant ka 100 dekha ya nhi kal." To which the actress gave a hilarious reply, “Oh U mean (Pant emoticon) ya I’ve seen that cuz everyone wears it. Also Rs 100 I’ve seen inside it."

For the unversed, the duo has been rumoured to be dating each other since 2018 when they were snapped together on various occasions. However, later it was reported that they blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is currently dating interior designer Isha Negi. He made his relationship Instagram official as he shared a picture with her. Rishabh captioned the photo, "I like me better when I’m with you."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.