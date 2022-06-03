'You should've been shot dead instead of Sidhu Moose Wala': Urfi Javed receives hate comments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidhu Moose Wala and Urfi Javed

After Badsha, Urfi Javed, who often gets trolled because of her weird outfit choices, received hate comments on social media. On Friday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of the abusive trolling she went through after popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead. In the screenshot, users can be seen wishing death for Urfi Javed. While the actress expressed how "scary" it was to receive such texts, she also slammed and schooled the haters like a boss lady.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she the screen grab, which read "Isko jana chhahiye tha, moose wala ki jagha (You should have died, instead of Moose Wala)," another said, "tu kab marrahi, tu marre toh kutte bi naa roye." A third comment read, "Tu chali jayegi toh accha rahega (It will be good if you die)". ALSO READ: Urfi Javed attacks Rahul Vaidya for his song 'Naughty Balam', calls him 'sexist hypocrite'

Hitting back at the trolls, Urfi Javed said 'she is not going anywhere, they need to pray harder for her death.' She wrote, "Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!

In another Story, Urfi Javed mentioned that the death wishes are ‘scary’ and she is not involved in anyone's death. "I am nowhere involved in anyone’s death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary," she added.

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala was dressed as groom before last rites. Know its significance

Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moose Wala. Who is Mankirt Aulakh? Punjabi singer making headlines after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder