Urfi Javed attacks Rahul Vaidya for his song 'Naughty Balam', calls him 'sexist hypocrite'

Urfi Javed is making headlines almost every day due to her bold and unusual fashion sense. Once again, she's in the news, but for a different reason. The Bigg Boss OTT fame actress, who doesn't scare away from speaking her mind, gave it back to singer Rahul Vaidya after he had talked about people 'posting nudes in the name of fashion' a few days ago on his Twitter account. Although the singer did not name anyone, netizens said he was hinting at Urfi Javed. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed drops clothes, covers body with flowers. Watch video

Urfi Javed calls Rahul Vaidya 'sexist hypocrite'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi Javed called out Rahul Vaidya and wrote, "Sexualising a woman's body for your benefit but when she chooses to sexualise it herself and wear and post whatever she wants it bothers people! #hypocricy."

"I used to love rahul vaidya so much as a singer but dayummm! You lost all respect! You're a sexist hypocrite," she added in another Story. Urfi's attack has come after the release of Rahul's new song 'Naughty Balan' where he is seen romancing Nyra Banerjee.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed's Instagram Stories

Rahul Vaidya's tweet

A few days ago, Rahul had tweeted, "I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us." ALSO READ: Urfi Javed wears dress made of broken glass pieces weighing 20 kgs. Rakhi Sawant reacts

After this tweet, in a recent media interaction, paps asked Urfi about Rahul's statement. Denying that Rahul was talking about her, she said, "Industry mere baap ki thodi hai (My father doesn't own the industry)." When she was further asked whether she thinks people targeting her is right, she replied 'yes, it is right.' "Karo target (target me)," Urfi added.