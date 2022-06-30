Kangana Ranaut recalls 2020 remarks made on Uddhav Thackeray as he resigns, says 'jab paap badh...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut and Uddhav Thackeray

Kangana Ranaut took a sharp jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a new video posted on Instagram. In the video, the actress recalled the comments that she had previously made against Thackeray after the BMC demolished her office in Mumbai over alleged illegal construction. Also, she invoked the Hanuman Chalisa row and said 'when evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation.'

Kangana Ranaut's video

"After 1975, this time is the most important time in history. In 1975, JP Narayan's slogan had shaken the corridors of power. In 2020, I had said the democracy was a promise, those who break this promise due to arrogance, their pride would surely shatter," she said in a video on Instagram. "Hanuman ji is believed to be the 12th avatar of Lord Shiva. Now if the Shiv Sena bans Hanuman Chalisa, then not even Lord Shiva could have saved them. Har Har Mahadev. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," Kangana Ranaut added.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Jab paap badh jata hai toh sarvnaash hota hai aur usske baad sarajan hota hai (When evil takes over, destruction is imminent. After that, there is creation).. And the lotus of life blooms …"

Kangana Ranaut's 2020 remark

Kangana Ranaut had slammed Thackeray when BMC had demolished her Mumbai office alleging illegal construction in September 2020. The demolition took place days after the Bollywood actress had a verbal spat with Sanjay Raut on Twitter. In the video, Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray tujhe kya lagta hai ki tune film mafia ke saath milke mera ghar todke mujhse bahut bada badla liya hai? Aaj mera ghar toota hai kal tera ghamand tootega. Yeh waqt ka pahiya hai yaad rakhna hamesha ek jaisa nahin rehta." (Uddhav Thackeray you think by demolishing my home and siding with film mafias, you have taken revenge on me? Today my house has been demolished, tomorrow your arrogance will be broken.)

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray resigned soon after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharastra Governor B S Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.