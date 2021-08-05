Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff surprises fans with magic trick, Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply takes the cake | WATCH

After entertaining audience with his stunning dance moves and powerpacked stunts Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has acquired another skill. The actor treated his fans and followers with an exciting video as he performed a magic trick. He also thanked mentalist Ajay Verma for training him. Tiger shared the video with the caption, "Putting on a show with my jedi mind tricks, if you guys like this one then ill do the same thing with a human next time let me know thanks @magiciananky007 for my new powers."

Take a look:

In the video, Tiger can be seen performing a card trick in front of people in his latest Instagram video. Interestingly, he made the card float in the air, without touching it at all.

Tiger's post was bombarded with praises from his fans and friends from the indutry. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Ab Kabhi ATM mein card bhi nahi phasega! Bro." Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was all hearts for her son and commented, "Wowwwwwwwwww," followed with a bunch of fire emojis. Bhakhtyar Irani was also impressed by Tiger's skills and wrote, "Jaadugar mera naam goga mujhsa nahi koi hoga....truly the best my fav @tigerjackieshroff."

On the film front, Tiger has completed the first schedule of shooting for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie 'Heropanti'. 'Heropanti 2' is slated for release on December 3 this year. Apart from Tiger, the sequel will also star Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

