Teachers' Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut shares throwback childhood photo receiving gifts on her school's annual day

As the country celebrates Teachers' Day on Saturday, a lot of Bollywood actors including Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra Deol, Kajol and Arjun Rampal recalled their memories associated with the day and extended heart-warming wishes to their fans over social media. One amongst those was the 'Queen of Bollywood' Kangana Ranaut who took to her social media to share a rare throwback picture from her school days. Talking about the event, the actress in the caption explains that it was the annual day function in which she used to perform pahadi Natti with others and received gifts from her teachers.

Captioning the Instagram photo, she wrote, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020."

Talking about other celebrities, veteran actor Hema Malini extended greetings on the occasion on Twitter. She noted, "Today is former President Dr S Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, which is celebrated nationwide as Teacher's Day. We honour and thank all our teachers & gurus who have been guiding us in our lives in whichever field - education, sports, yoga or in spiritual aspects."

Today is former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary which is celebrated nation wide as Teacher’s Day. We honour and thank all our teachers & gurus who have been guiding us in our lives in whichever field - education, sports, yoga or in spiritual aspects🙏 pic.twitter.com/aeeq9kCvCh — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 5, 2020

Taking a walk down the memory lane, actor Anupam Kher shared a monochromatic picture from his primary school days on Instagram. The picture shows the students sitting along with the teacher for the formal class photograph. Alongside the snap, Kher penned a detailed note, remembering his teachers.

Sharing a clip from his movies where he essayed the role of a teacher, Dharmendra Deol dedicated a video on Twitter to all the students. Alongside the video, he noted, " With love to the students."

September 5, every year is celebrated as the Teachers' Day on which people remember their mentor and thanks them for their selfless service of nurturing minds in different stages of life. The day happens to be the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan - the second president of India. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers.

