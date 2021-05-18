Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAP Tahira Kashyap shares list of all things she likes including 'hot boy' Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap are one of the much-adored couples of the Bollywood industry. They are quite active on social media platforms and every now and then keep on sharing either pics with each other or appreciation posts. Not only this but many times they have revealed their love story and the troubles they faced in their relationship and how they came out of the same. Yet again, they did the same and left fans say 'aww.' It all happened when Tahira, who is known for her witty posts shared a picture featuring a list of all the things she likes. And of course, it featured Ayushmann. The actor in the same can be seen sitting shirtless on the chair engrossed in his thoughts while rain pours outside.

The picture caught the attention of not just the fans but also other celebrities. Music director Rochak Kohli shared a hilarious reaction as he commented, "Mere bhai ke kapde kahan gaye behen," along with a crying emoji. To which Tahira replied, "@rochakkohli sukhne daalen hain sab... oho upar se yeh baarish, ab bas aise hi hai." Even Mukesh Chhabra dropped a comment and wrote, "Hahah, waah!"

Tahira's sweet post for her husband on Instagram was captioned, "Also all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy @ayushmannk."

Just recently, shared part 1 of her list in another post which included a picture of herself with her daughter Varushka. The mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying the rain in their balcony. Alongside, she had written, "Hope everyone is safe! Everything fav in this pic- mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans! P.s- it’s not a paid post, we three are true blue tika fans!"

Coming back to the 'Vicky Donor' actor, his last screen appearance was in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Next up, he has a couple of projects including-- Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.