Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol engaged to his long-time girlfriend, wedding in June? Deets inside

Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, is engaged and expected to be married next month, in June. The actor, who will next be seen in Apne 2, recently announced his engagement. Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's eldest son, is getting married in June.

It is speculated that the engagement took place a few months ago, with Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur in attendance. Karan is overjoyed and has received blessings from his father and the entire family. Karan's fiancee does not work in the film industry. The wedding is expected to take place sometime next month.

Karan was rumoured to be engaged to filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter, Drisha Roy, last year. Karan's staff, however, denied the engagement speculations, stating, "Karan and Drisha are childhood friends." The rumours about them getting engaged are false."

Karan Deol’s mystery girl

Karan was previously seen with a mystery girl in Dubai on Valentine's Day this year. It fueled rumours that the actor had found love. Is she the actor's fiancee?

About Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son and famous actor Dharmendra's grandson is Karan Deol. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Sunny Deol wrote and directed it, and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zed Studios produced it. He will soon be featured in Apne 2, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol.

