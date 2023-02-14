Gadar 2: Sunny Deol unveils romantic motion poster on Valentine's Day, see how fans are reacting

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSUNNYDEOL Gadar 2 poster featuring Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited love stories that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina is coming back to the silver screens after 22 years. What can b a better day than Valentine's Day to unveil the romantic motion poster of Sunny Deo and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2? So yes! Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share the motion poster of Gadar 2 featuring himself and Ameesha Patel.

Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote, "Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023". The official page of Zee Studios also shared the same poster and captioned it, "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023". The famous romantic track from Gadar Udh Ja Kaale Kawa can be heard in the background of the poster where Sunny Deol and Ameesha are deeply seen looking at each other.

As soon as the poster was released, fans flooded the comment section with their witty comments. One of the users wrote, "Please sunny paji es bar handpump mt ukhadna pakistan walo ke pass dane pani ki bhut kmi chl rhi h phle hi abhi to". Another fan commented, "Re-release the first part again". "The only Love story we have been waiting for", commented another fan. "Biggest blockbuster loading....", added another fan.

Recently on Independence day, the first poster was also shared by Sunny Deol and the makers of the movie. The poster featured an aggressive Tara Singh with a huge hammer in his hands. He captioned the post with one of the most famous dialogues from Gadar, "Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023".

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

