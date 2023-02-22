Gadar 2: DYK Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel weren't the FIRST choice? Who will replace Amrish Puri?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel

Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited love stories that fans have been eagerly waiting for. The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina is coming back to the silver screens after 22 years. Released in 2001, 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' emerged as the winner at ticket windows. This film introduced Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in such a way that even today people remember his dialogues. On the other hand, Ameesha Patel played Sakina. But do you know that none of them was the first choice of the makers for Gadar?

According to media reports, Not Sunny but Govinda was approached for the role of Tara Singh. But when Govinda's film 'Maharaja' bombed at the box office, the makers changed their mind. On the other hand, reports claimed that Kajol was in talks for the role of the lead actress in the film, but she refused due to the fact that she was not the top actress of that time.

In the first part, Amrish Puri was seen in the role of Villain, who played the role of Sakina's father. Earlier there was news that Rohit Chowdhary can be seen in the role of Villain in the film. But if reports are to be believed, in the sequel of Gadar, Manish Wadhwa will be seen in the role of Villain instead of Rohit Chowdhary.

About Gadar 2

Recently, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share the motion poster of the film featuring himself and Ameesha Patel. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023".

The official page of Zee Studios also shared the same poster and captioned it, "The eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, which lit up the big screens 22 years ago, is all set to bring back its magic on the silver screen! #Gadar2 on 11th August 2023". The famous romantic track from Gadar Udh Ja Kaale Kawa can be heard in the background of the poster where Sunny and Ameesha are deeply seen looking at each other. Well, it will be really exciting to see how Manish Wadhwa will impress the audience in place of Amrish Puri.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

