Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday's Qatar diaries are setting friendship goals and a perfect vibe!

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are having a blast together in Qatar. The new BFs in the tinsel town have shared many pictures offering a sneak peek of lip-smacking delicacies, amazing views from their hotel room, posing together, getting ready and more. It's not confirmed whether they went together or not. But they share a common group of friends. Presumably, they went for some endorsement shoots.

Ananya posted one set of pictures with only an emoji in the caption. She posted pictures of delicious cuisines and the beach. Ananya looked pretty in a white sleeveless top and skirt. In another set of images, Ananya and Sara both were dressed in white. It seems they were shooting for some brands. However, one photo grabbed our attention where both the actresses were getting ready together. In one of the images shared by Ananya, they can be seen in their bathrobe. Sara is helping Ananya with makeup.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan posted pictures where she was dressed in all black. Sharing one photo with Ananya on her Instagram story, Sara wrote, "With my most Jawaan @ananyapanday." While Ananya wrote, "Reunited w my @SaaraAlikhan95".

Ananya shared another video with the caption, "A happy shiny day."

What's next for Sara and Ananya?

Sara Ali Khan will feature in Gaslight opposite Vikrant Massey. She will also team up with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's comedy-drama, set in a small town. The actress is also doing Metro In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday is all set to headline a cyber-thriller directed by celebrated filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Wedding fame. After winning praise for critically acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK, Vikramaditya Motwane is back in the director’s seat for this gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's company -Saffron, the untitled film is a cyber-thriller in which the Gehraiyaan actress takes on a part she has never played before.

The cyber thriller recently went on floors and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

