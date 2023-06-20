Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father gets married for the second time; actress shares pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father tied the knot

Young TV actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has often spoken about her father’s love for her and her sisters. She has set an example for people how to be supportive in each step of their parents’ life no matter what. After Sumbul’s father got divorced, Touqeer Khan brought up his two daughters single-handedly. While his kids have been asking him to tie the knot again for his own happiness, he was reluctant but finally gave in. Sumbul took to Instagram to share some glimpses from her father’s wedding ceremony and asked the fans to bless them.

In the photos, Sumbul and her sister Saniya are seen enjoying the pre-wedding festivities and even got their palms adorned with mehendi. For the wedding, the two sisters wore sarees and stood strong with their father. In another photo, they were seen making prayers before the nikah ceremony. She captioned the photos, “Say MashaAllah”.

Fans and friends showered their love and blessings in the comment section. Some of the fans commented, “Beautiful photos heartiest congratulations to Uncle Ji, Greetings Lots of Love…You look so pretty Sum in this beautiful saree”.

Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan married a woman named Nilofer, who also has a two-year-old daughter and divorced herself. Sumbul is best known for playing Imlie in the Star Plus show. Her popularity got her a seat in Big Boss 16, making her one of the youngest contestants in the history of the show. While she was loved for her innocence and fun personality, her closeness with the much older Shalin Bhanot raised questions. Even host Salman Khan too warned her not to be obsessed with her, leading to her father breaking down and regretting his decision to send her on the show.

For the unversed, Sumbul began her acting career with the 2013 show Jodha Akbar and was also seen in Chandragupta Maurya in 2018.

