Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam health update: "Dad breathing more comfortably," says son Charan

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam being treated for COVID-19 isable to recognise people around him and is breathing a little more comfortably than before, his son and filmmaker S P Charan said on Sunday. Posting an update on his father's health condition on social media, he said Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted

to a sixth floor facility from the third floor Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

"The pleasant news is...he showed the thumbs up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)...he is still on life support. He is breathing a

little more comfortably than a few days back," he said. Doctors treating him find it as a very good sign towards getting better, he said.

"There is a lot of effort from the medical team. It will take a long time for recovery. But we are all hopeful. This (recovery) is not going to happen in one or two days or

even a week may be. But surely he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible," Charan said, adding he and the doctors were all happy about the improvement.

The singer is looking good and not fully sedated now and he would not talk for a little while, Charan said. However, surely he would get to "that level soon"

enough,the veteran singer's son said.

He said his mother was getting much better and could be discharged from the hospital by Tuesday or Wednesday and hoped his father too would follow his mother and get back home.

Charan thanked his father's fans, friends and well- wishers for their prayers and support. On Saturday, Assistant Director (Medical Services),

Dr Anuradha Baskaran, of MGM Healthcare said in a statement: "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted atMGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters."

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well.

In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital.

