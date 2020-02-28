Shruti Haasan gives befitting reply to trolls, says ‘I’ve had plastic surgery, it’s just how I choose to live'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shruti Haasan's befitting reply to trolls over plastic surgery: It’s just how I choose to live

Actress Shruti Haasan took to social media on Thursday to give a befitting reply to trolls who wrote nasty comments on an Instagram post she shared a day earlier. The actress in her powerful post slammed the haters for body-shaming her and also confessed that she has gone under the knife. In a long post, Shruti Haasan revealed that she has got plastic surgery done and this is how she chose to live her life. The actress also shared a few snaps of herself in which she is seen looking absolutely gorgeous.

Shruti Haasan wrote, “So .... I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey.”

Shutting down the trolls by advising them to love thsemselves, she further added, “No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No - it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill . I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :).”

Many social media users posted demeaning comments on Shruti Haasan’s post soon after she shared it. One said, “You look fake,” a few others called her ugly. On the other hand, there is an army of fans who supported Shruti and complimented her for her inner and outer beauty. One Instagram user wrote, “Shruti, you are a wonderful person just as you are. Don’t let the haters get your down. Big hug amiga!”

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan is all set to star in a short film with Kajol and a few other talented women like Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Rashaswini Dayama titled Devi. The makers have already released the trailer of eth short film and it has been admired by the fans on social media.

Devi Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page