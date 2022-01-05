Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty makes appearance with husband Raj Kundra as she offers prayers to Shirdi Sai Baba; VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty is currently in Shirdi with her husband Raj Kundra and Rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia. The dance reality show judge and Bollywood actress on Wednesday shared a video in which she can be seen making an appearance with her businessman husband and seeking the blessings of Sai Baba. The clip captured her wearing simple ethnic wear while Raj opted for a plain blue kurta pyjama. Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "Sabka Maalik Ek” Shraddha aur Saboori. Om Sai Ram #shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori (sic)." Apparently, she visited the pilgrimage to pray for her little sister Shamita Shetty who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Have a look at the video here:

A few days back, it was Rajiv who informed fans that they were off to Shirdi. Sharing a picture with the 'Dhadkan' star, he wrote, "Off to Shirdi with my Sis @theshilpashetty Om Sai Ram! #love #pray #sairam."

Shilpa was even spotted watching the show en route to Shirdi. Rajiv shared a video of the actress being hooked to her tab and watching the reality show. He says, "So we are all the way to Shirdi with Shilpa and Akanksha. And Shilpa I've come out of Bigg Boss and aapke sath time spend kar raha hun. Bigg Boss yahan bhi hai. Mein bhi Bigg Boss mein tha. Kya karun in logon ka, mein gaadi mein hun."

Shilpa, during the conversation, says, "Please vote for Shamita. Hum Shirdi ja rahe hain Shamita jeet jaaye bass uske liye. Baaki saare finale tak pohoche lekin jeete sirf Shamita."

Shilpa recently returned to work amid her husband Raj Kundra's porn racket controversy. Earlier this year, in July, Raj Kundra was in the news for getting arrested in a porn-related case. The 45-year-old businessman was released on bail two months later, in September.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season of the reality show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge with veteran actor Kirron Kher and singer Badshah. Shilpa and Badshah have replaced former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.