Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty supports Shamita Shetty, encourages her to come home with trophy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa, Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty has inched a step closer to Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The actress who's known for her feisty persona and strong personality continues to make headlines and win fans over the Internet. The most recent one to come and extend support to her is none other than her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa took to social media to share an encouraging video for her 'Tunki' and has asked her to return with the trophy.

Sharing a fan edit video of Shamita, which is a compilation of her various moments in the reality show, Shilpa heaped praises on her sibling. "She would rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else's shadow. - R G Moon. Seeing you take on every hurdle, challenge, and disagreement head-on is something that makes me extremely proud of you, Tunki. I love how gracefully and tactfully you’ve dealt with everything in this journey," she captioned the video on Instagram.

"And now, I know it’s time for you to come home… with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe has got your back, my darling. Stay strong, you’ve got this! @shamitashetty_official @sunandashetty10 Video courtesy: @_itssamia__ #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 #ShamitasArmy #MunkiTunki #love #gratitude," she added.

Shilpa is not the only one to think that Shamita has winning qualities. Film actress Akanksha Puri who is entering the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as a challenger feels Shamita Shetty is very close to winning the trophy.

"Shamita has been my favourite," the actress told IANS. adding, "I've been supporting her from outside throughout. I think the way Rakhi Sawant is doing she should be given one seat in every season. I feel that she is amazing. I think people should be scared of her and they should not take her lightly because if she is there, she can really give everybody a tough time. But definitely, I see Shamita very close to the trophy."