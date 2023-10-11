Shehnaaz Gill discharged from hospital, seen walking out covering her face. Video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shehnaaz Gill discharged

Shehnaaz Gill is on her way to recovery after contracting a food infection. She was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to food poisoning, which she had contracted during the promotion of her film, 'Thank You For Coming.' However, there is good news now, as Shehnaaz has been discharged from the hospital. She was spotted exiting the place on the night of October 10, covering her face with a dupatta. She also wore a face mask.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame actress was clicked exiting the hospital as she made her way to the car.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised, Anil Kapoor and Rhea check on 'Thank You For Coming' actress' health

How Shehnaaz landed in hospital

Sharing an update about her health, Shehnaaz hosted an Instagram Live from the hospital bed, where she expressed, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection. (Everyone’s time comes and goes and this has happened in my case as well. It will come again. Guys, I’m fine now. I wasn’t well. I had a sandwich, wasn't well. I have a food infection.)"

Rhea Kapoor, the co-producer of 'Thank You For Coming,' had paid a visit to Shehnaaz Gill in the hospital while she was undergoing treatment. Also, Anil Kapoor complimented Shehnaaz by comparing her to the legendary actress Mumtaz, saying, "Namatey Shehnaaz ji. You are like Mumtaz… the next Mumtaz. Sab dekh rahe hain, appreciate kar rahe hain" (Everyone is watching and appreciating the film).

About Thank You For Coming​

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Thank You For Coming​. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film tries to tackle things that are twisted in Indian society, making the plot ho-hum. It is messily written with a series of forced fun moments and the performances range from mediocre to exaggerated. In the film, Shehnaaz plays the character Rushi Kalra.

The movie follows the story of Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, a single woman in her 30s, as she embarks on a journey in search of true love and happiness. Directed by Karan Boolani, the coming-of-age comedy. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor alongwith Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan announces daughter Ira Khan's wedding date with Nupur Shikare, says 'going to cry...'

Latest Entertainment News